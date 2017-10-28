J.T. Barrett connects with WR Terry McLaurin for a 14-yard Ohio State touchdown, as they trail Penn State 21-10. (0:18)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett added another line to his record-setting resume as a Buckeye on Saturday.

Barrett's second-quarter touchdown toss to Terry McLaurin was the 91st of his Ohio State career and passed former Purdue QB Drew Brees for the most TD passes ever thrown in the Big Ten.

Barrett, a senior, has thrown for 22 scores and only one interception this season. He completed 10 of 14 passes against Penn State's defense and connected with McLaurin on a 14-yard slant route for the Buckeyes' first touchdown Saturday.

Barrett, who also has run for 36 touchdowns in the last three-plus years, started the season with more total TDs than any other player in Ohio State history.

Ex-Michigan quarterback Chad Henne ranks third in Big Ten history with 87 TD passes.