A Dartmouth coach was so incensed when his team fumbled a punt against Harvard that he punched a hole through the glass at Harvard Stadium on Saturday.

Dion King, a defensive quality control coach for Dartmouth, was located in the press box above the field when he broke the glass, sending shards down below.

Aftermath of the Dartmouth coach's tantrum. Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22. pic.twitter.com/lmpEJK9JOd — WHRB Sports (@WHRBSports) October 28, 2017

King was escorted out of the stadium by security and was cited for the damage, which he plans to pay for.

With Dartmouth ahead 14-0 in the second quarter, Danny McManus fumbled the punt in question, which Harvard recovered and turned into a touchdown after a six-play, 38-yard drive.

Harvard would rally to win, 25-22.