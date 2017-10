UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen exited in the third quarter against Washington with a finger injury and did not return.

It was not immediately clear how significant the injury was, but the television broadcast showed blood on a finger on his left hand. He went to the locker room following the injury, and when he returned to the sideline, he was no longer in uniform.

Rosen was 12-of-21 for 93 yards with a touchdown before he left. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Devon Modster.