Manny Wilkins tosses up the Hail Mary that gets deflected and Kyle Williams dives to make the catch at the goal line. The play is reviewed and called a touchdown. Both teams have to come back on the field for the extra point. (1:43)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Players from No. 21 Southern California and Arizona State had to return to the field for an extra-point attempt at halftime after a lengthy video review determined that the Sun Devils scored on a Hail Mary.

The officials originally ruled that Manny Wilkins' pass to Kyle Williams came up a yard short of the goal line on the final play of the half Saturday night.

USC's players trotted off, and a few Arizona State players remained on the field after the officials decided to review the play. Following a review of nearly five minutes, the officials ruled that Williams caught the ball in the end zone before falling out to the 1-yard line.

Arizona State's Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half was initially ruled down at the 1-yard line but was later ruled a touchdown, forcing the Sun Devils back on the field to kick the extra point. AP Photo/Ralph Freso

Arizona State's PAT team went out for the extra point but had to wait for USC's special-teams unit to return from the locker room.

A penalty was called on Brandon Ruiz's kick, but it turned out to be on the Trojans. The extra point counted, cutting USC's lead to 31-10.

The Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) went on to win 48-17.