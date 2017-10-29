Florida officials are meeting with Jim McElwain on Sunday, and have asked him to accept less than his $12.76 million buyout and step down as the Gators' coach.

A Florida source told ESPN that McElwain has not been fired, despite reports, and that McElwain, athletic director Scott Striklin and others were still meeting Sunday afternoon.

The news comes a day after another tough result on the field for the unranked Gators (3-4, 3-3 SEC), who were dismantled 42-7 by No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday in Jacksonville.

McElwain, who was hired in December 2014, has a 22-12 record and won the SEC Eastern Division in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first SEC coach to make it to the SEC championship game in each of his first two seasons.

Jim McElwain, hired in December 2014, has a 22-12 record during his tenure at Florida. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

His 19 wins entering the 2017 season were the second-most by any SEC coach in 2015 and '16. Those 19 wins tied Steve Spurrier for the second-most victories by a Florida coach in his first two seasons.

On Saturday, sources told ESPN that the school was discussing whether they could fire McElwain with cause.

After failing to find any evidence to substantiate claims made by McElwain this week that his family and players received death threats, Florida administrators worked to see if the coach's allegations were enough to relieve the university from paying his full buyout of $12.76 million if he were to be fired.