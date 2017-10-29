Georgia moved up to No. 2 -- its highest ranking since 2008 -- and took two first-place votes from top-ranked Alabama in a major reshuffling of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll.

It's the 20th time in the last 30 seasons the SEC has held the top 2 spots in the AP Poll in the same week. All other FBS conferences have combined for nine weeks, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Every team in the top 10 except idle Alabama changed positions in the poll released Sunday following Ohio State's last-second victory over Penn State and Iowa State's win over TCU. The Crimson Tide finished with 59 first-place votes, and Georgia snared two after turning the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" into a 42-7 runaway over rival Florida.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 for the 99th time, breaking a tie with Notre Dame for the third-most appearances in the top spot in AP Poll history, behind Ohio State (105 times) and Oklahoma (101 times), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Ohio State moved up three places after rallying to beat then-No. 2 Penn State 39-38 , Wisconsin climbed one spot to No. 4 and Notre Dame rounded out the top 5 by moving up four places.

Penn State dropped to No. 7 behind Clemson, followed by Oklahoma, Miami and TCU, which dropped six spots after its 14-7 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones' No. 14 ranking is its highest AP ranking since 2002, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Alabama and Georgia give the SEC the top two spots in the poll for the first time since September 16, 2012. The last conference to go 1-2 in the poll was the Big Ten in 2015, when Ohio State and Michigan State sat atop the poll.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, October 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.