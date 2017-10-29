The University of Florida and Jim McElwain have parted ways, a source told ESPN, confirming earlier reports.

Football Scoop first reported the news.

The news comes a day after another tough result for the unranked Gators (3-4, 3-3 SEC), who were dismantled 42-7 by No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday in Jacksonville for their third straight loss.

On Saturday, sources told ESPN that the school was discussing whether it could fire McElwain with cause.

Jim McElwain was 14-2 against SEC East teams as Florida's head coach. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

After failing to find any evidence to substantiate claims made by McElwain last week that his family and players received death threats, Florida administrators were working to see whether, if the allegations were false, that would be enough to relieve the university from paying his full buyout of $12.76 million if he were to be fired.

McElwain, who was hired in December 2014, has a 22-12 record and won the SEC Eastern Division in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first SEC coach to make it to the SEC championship game in each of his first two seasons.

His 19 wins entering the 2017 season were the second most by any SEC coach in 2015 and '16. Those 19 wins tied Steve Spurrier for the second-most victories by a Florida coach in his first two seasons.