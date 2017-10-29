        <
          No. 52-ranked prospect Emil Ekiyor flips commitment from Michigan to Alabama

          5:47 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          ESPN 300 offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor flipped his commitment from Michigan to Alabama on Sunday. Ekiyor, the No. 52 ranked prospect, had been wavering on his commitment to the Wolverines for a few weeks and ultimately made the decision to switch schools.

          Ekiyor tweeted out a statement in regards to his decision:

          Ekiyor had recently taken a visit to Alabama and cancelled a trip to Michigan before making the decision to decommit. Alabama now has eight ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class, while Michigan is left with five.

          Ekiyor was Michigan's highest ranked commitment and is now the second highest ranked commit for Alabama, behind Xavier Williams who is No. 29 overall.

