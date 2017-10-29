Wake Forest wide receiver Greg Dortch will miss the remainder of the season with an abdominal injury, the school announced Sunday.

Dortch underwent surgery Saturday night.

The redshirt freshman is coming off a career game in which he torched Louisville for 10 catches, 167 yards and a school-record 4 touchdowns. Dortch ranks second in the ACC with 722 receiving yards this season.

He also has excelled in the return game, where he's worked as both a punt and a kick returner. Overall, he's racked up 1,290 all-purpose yards this season, the fifth-most in FBS.

With Dortch out, Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3 ACC) will turn to junior Tabari Hines to fill a similar role. Hines has 18 catches for 250 yards and 1 touchdown this season.