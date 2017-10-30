ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that "it's likely" that redshirt freshman Brandon Peters will get his first collegiate start at quarterback Saturday night against Minnesota.

Peters replaced fifth-year senior John O'Korn during the second quarter of a 35-14 victory over Rutgers. Peters led the Wolverine offense to touchdowns on his first three drives in what amounted to his first significant playing time as a college quarterback. He finished the game 10-of-14 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Harbaugh said he wasn't ready to name a starter this early in the week, but he was happy with the way Peters played against Rutgers.

"We're going in the way we have, preparing both quarterbacks," he said. Not naming a starter today, and we'll see how the week progresses. Our system is a meritocracy where the best players play. It was time for Brandon to play. He went in and acquitted himself very well."

Brandon Peters is likely to get the start at quarterback for Michigan this week against Minnesota after coming in to relieve John O'Korn last Saturday against Rutgers. AP Photo/Tony Ding

Harbaugh said he was certain that Peters will play at some point against the Gophers. Michigan's coaching staff made the decision before this past Saturday's game to get the former four-star prospect into the game against Rutgers. He later explained that there is a better chance than not that the second-year player will be the first quarterback on the field against Minnesota.

Michigan (6-2) has used three different quarterbacks in its first eight games of the year. Wilton Speight started the season, but has not played since a neck injury against Purdue in late September. O'Korn was 2-2 as a starter in the month of October, completing 55.5 percent of his passes during that stretch.

Harbaugh said he was happy with Peters' performance last Saturday, and is looking forward to seeing what he can improve this week after his first significant minutes in a game.

"He can do a lot to build on it," Harbaugh said. "... Now he's been in game action. I think that helps a lot."

Michigan kicks off against Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET in Ann Arbor this weekend.