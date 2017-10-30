All-America offensive tackle Connor Williams of Texas could return in the next few weeks after suffering damage to multiple knee ligaments in September.

Longhorns coach Tom Herman said Monday that Williams, injured in the team's Week 3 loss at USC, could return as early as next week's game against Kansas, although it's likelier he plays Nov. 18 at West Virginia.

Texas originally said Williams likely would need arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but Herman announced in October that the star lineman would not need surgery. Williams also sprained his ACL and MCL in the USC game.

Williams has started throughout his Longhorns career, earning freshman All-America honors in 2015 and consensus first-team All-America honors in 2016. ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Williams as the No. 2 non-senior offensive tackle for the 2018 NFL draft, and lists him No. 16 overall on his latest projection for the draft.