Who are the true freshmen who have stepped in right away for each of the Top 25 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings?

Three months ago, not many people believed that Fromm would actually challenge Jacob Eason to be Georgia's starting quarterback. Then Eason went down with an injury and Fromm wouldn't give up the job, throwing 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated record. -- Alex Scarborough

He's not a starter, but Ruggs is making the most of his opportunities. The native of Montgomery, Alabama, has five catches, a team-high five touchdowns and 112 yards.-- Scarborough

The Hawaiian lineman has helped Notre Dame's defense in all eight games so far this season. He has seven tackles so far, and has done a nice job of providing depth for a team that hasn't had to use many freshmen this year. -- Dan Murphy

Dabo Swinney opened the year saying he had three potential starting running backs, but his list didn't include Etienne. It didn't take long for that perspective to change. Etienne quickly proved to be among the most explosive runners in the country, breaking long runs against Kent State, Louisville and Boston College to open the season. Etienne now leads the Tigers in rushing with 489 yards and seven touchdowns, and while his pass blocking remains a work in progress, he's proven to be so productive that Swinney simply can't keep him off the field. -- David M. Hale

Lamb has been OU's top wide receiver, giving QB Baker Mayfield a playmaking second option alongside All-American tight end Mark Andrews. Lamb has 30 catches for 540 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. -- Jake Trotter

Dobbins arrived at full speed with a head-turning performance in his debut against Indiana. He's averaged 7.6 yard per carry this season while leaving trails of tacklers grasping at air thanks to a great burst and a vicious jump cut. -- Murphy

One of three true freshmen who have seen the field for the Nittany Lions, Wade has largely lived up to expectations by lending a helping hand in the Penn State secondary. He has 15 tackles and two PBUs for a pass defense that ranks among the best in the Big Ten. -- Murphy

Bethley has made an immediate impact in what is a deep defensive line for the Horned Frogs. Despite coming off the bench, Bethley is sixth on the team with three tackles for loss this season, had a sack in the Horned Frogs' win over Arkansas, recovered a fumble in their win over Oklahoma State and has four quarterback hurries. -- Sam Khan Jr.

With 148.3 yards per game, Taylor has been a reliable and punishing force in Wisconsin's undefeated season. He follows in the tradition of Ron Dayne and Corey Clement as the next New Jersey product to get his Badger career off to a great start. -- Murphy

Coach Mark Richt knew he needed help at receiver this season, and Thomas has started to step up in a big way over the past three games with his game-breaking speed. Thomas has 11 receptions for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns. During the past three games, Thomas is averaging 34.4 yards per reception. If Miami is going to keep making a playoff run, it will need to keep relying on Thomas for those big plays. -- Andrea Adelson

The Cowboys have a quality running back in Justice Hill but that hasn't stopped true freshman King from making his presence felt immediately. He's second on the team with 445 rushing yards and is coming off a career performance in which he carried the ball 36 times for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 50-39 win over West Virginia. -- Khan

Bryant has quickly turned into one of the most valuable pieces on offense for Washington. He ranks second on the team with 22 catches and eighth nationally among tight ends with 331 receiving yards. -- Kyle Bonagura

When Isaiah Ford left early for the NFL, it left a big void in the Virginia Tech receiving corps. Justin Fuente needed one of his youngsters to step up as a dangerous target downfield. Enter Savoy. The freshman has started seven games for the Hokies, and he's second on the team in catches (30), receiving (388 yards) and touchdowns (5). Savoy has been consistent, hauling in multiple catches in all but one game, but his biggest moment came against Boston College, when he caught nine passes for 139 yards. -- Hale

The Tigers' defense hasn't needed much help this season, but Bryant has given them a boost off the bench. The rookie also known as Markaviest Bryant -- he's officially listed as Big Kat -- has appeared in seven games, recovered a fumble and racked up 2.5 tackles for loss. -- Scarborough

Coach Matt Campbell hasn't played many true freshmen this season, but Hummel has given the Cyclones a boost on special teams, with four tackles. -- Trotter

Gay was a star in Mississippi State's own backyard of Starkville in high school, and he's quickly becoming one in the SEC. The rookie came up with a key stop against Kentucky two weeks ago and has appeared in every game this season, racking up 11 tackles and one sack in a reserve role. -- Scarborough

After Viane Talamaivao was lost for the season at Washington State in Week 5, Vorhees stepped in and has started the past four games. RB Stephen Carr got off to a good start (309 rushing yards in five games), but hasn't played the past four weeks. -- Bonagura

Anderson has been used in a variety of ways in the UCF offense, and that is exactly by design. So far on the season, Anderson has 360 combined rushing and receiving yards and just scored his first career touchdown at Navy. Given the rate at which the UCF offense is going, it's a safe bet that Anderson will continue to be a big-time player. -- Adelson

19. LSU: Three offensive linemen

In Baton Rouge, you can take your pick on the offensive line: Ed Ingram, Austin Deculus and Saahdiq Charles. The three true freshmen have played a pivotal role in stabilizing an offensive line that's been hit hard by injuries. -- Scarborough

The Wolfpack are such a veteran team filled with juniors and seniors, they haven't relied much on true freshmen this season. But one redshirt freshman to keep an eye on is Frazier, who saw his most extensive action against Notre Dame last week because of injuries at tackle. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, Frazier is the next in line among the top-notch interior players the Wolfpack have developed. -- Adelson

Little arrived as one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in his recruiting class and has been a key part in the Cardinal's excellent pass protection (nine sacks allowed) and national-best 7.25 yards per rush. "What he has done has far exceeded any freshman lineman we've had in here," Stanford offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren said. -- Bonagura

Fields, who has started every game this season, leads the Wildcats in tackles (58) and is one of four true freshmen among the team's top eight tacklers. That group includes fellow linebackers Colin Schooler, who was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week following a win against Cal, and Kylan Wilborn, who has also started every game. -- Bonagura

A two-way player in high school, Carter has been a revelation at defensive back for Memphis. During a pivotal win over Houston, he had a team-high 14 tackles and a game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter. -- Scarborough

Scott, a starter in East Lansing since Day 1, looks to be next in a considerable line of lockdown corners for coach Mark Dantonio. He's been comfortable in press coverage against bigger and stronger receivers in his first two months of college football, and should get plenty of good reps against a rising group of rookie receivers for the young Spartans. -- Murphy

The Cougars haven't incorporated too many freshmen into the fold, but Calvin has at least one catch in every game this season and 27 for the season. He's coming off a season-best five catches in the loss to Arizona and ranks seventh on the team with 237 receiving yards. -- Bonagura