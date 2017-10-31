New Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos extensively praised UCF coach Scott Frost when asked about the former Husker star on Tuesday.

Speaking with KOZN radio in Omaha, Moos said Frost "has got the full package" as a coach and expects Frost to be leading a Power 5 program "probably sooner than later." Frost would be considered a primary candidate for Nebraska's coaching job if the school chooses to make a change.

Moos, hired earlier this month to replace Shawn Eichorst, said he would wait until the end of the season to evaluate third-year coach Mike Riley. The Huskers are 4-4 this season and 19-15 overall (12-10 in the Big Ten) under Riley.

Frost, who went 24-2 as Nebraska's quarterback and helped the Huskers to a share of the 1997 national title, is 7-0 in his second season at UCF, which ranks No. 15 in the latest AP Poll. Asked by host Nick Bahe if he is following Frost's progress this season, Moos replied, "Well, Scott, of course, has a great resume. ... He has learned from some of the great football minds in the business, throughout the years both at the college level and the professional ranks."

Moos praised Frost's work as an assistant at Oregon, where Moos served as athletic director from 1995 to 2007. He added that the only gap in Frost's profile was being a head coach and that he "has handled that superbly, from afar, as I look at it."

"Of course, he does have the roots here, raised in the state of Nebraska and playing for the icon that Tom Osborne is. A lot of things very positive," Moos said. "Scott is going to coach in a Power 5 [program], and probably sooner than later. He's paid his dues, and I've been quite impressed."

Frost's name has already come up for the Florida job after the firing of Jim McElwain on Sunday.