Navy Midshipmen junior quarterback Zach Abey, who suffered a concussion against UCF on Oct. 21 and had to be helped off the field, returned to practice this week and is expected to play against Temple on Thursday, coach Ken Niumatalolo said.

Abey, the key figure in Navy's triple option, carried 25 times for 126 yards and a touchdown in the 31-21 loss to UCF -- his school-record eighth straight 100-yard game. Navy had a bye this past week.

"It happened at a good time because we had some days off," Abey said. "I was able to rest and get treatment for as long as I wanted. The main thing was just being able to rest and take a couple days off from practice, and I think that helped a lot."