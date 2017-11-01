The College Football Playoff on Wednesday announced national championship game sites for 2021 through 2024, which includes the game's first trip to the Midwest.

The 2021 title game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game then will go to Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium in 2022, the new NFL stadium in Los Angeles in 2023 and Houston's NRG Stadium in 2024. Indianapolis will be the first cold-weather city to host the game, which began after the 2014 season.

"When we created the playoff, we said we wanted to move the national championship game around," College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said in a prepared statement. "We have done that. We call it '10 in 10' -- 10 different communities will have hosted the national championship game in the first 10 years of the playoff."

The first three CFP championship games have taken place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; and at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. Atlanta will host this season's championship game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will go to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, next year, and to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in 2020.

"Each of the four cities chosen met or exceeded our standards for selection," Hancock said. "Each has a first-class stadium that our fans will enjoy, a great convention center, excellent hotels for teams and fans, and the communities have successful track records of hosting major events."

Lucas Oil Stadium and NRG Stadium also have hosted NCAA men's basketball Final Fours. The new NFL stadium in Los Angeles will be built at Hollywood Park in Inglewood and is set to open in 2020.