Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, who transferred to Florida prior to the season, will replace Feleipe Franks as the starter for the Gators, interim coach Randy Shannon announced Thursday.

Franks has been benched in three of his six starts as the Gators' offense has struggled -- ranking 112th in the nation. He has completed 60 percent of his passes for 830 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been sacked 19 times, including five in each of the last three games.

Zaire, a graduate transfer, has completed 12 of 23 passes for 142 yards in two mop-up appearances for Florida.

The Gators play Missouri on Saturday.

Zaire had a career 59.2 completion percentage for 816 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions with Notre Dame, where he had a 3-0 record as a starter. The lefty added 324 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Shannon took over interim coaching duties this week after Florida parted ways with Jim McElwain.