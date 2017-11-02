Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack will miss Saturday's game against Wake Forest because of a concussion.

Irish coach Brian Kelly on Thursday confirmed Mack will be out. Mack, who has started five games and appeared in all eight, ranks second on the team in receptions (17) and fourth in receiving yards (154).

Mack sustained the concussion while trying to make a catch near the sideline in last week's win over NC State. With Mack out, Notre Dame likely would use Nic Weishar in double tight end sets with Durham Smythe, or a three wide receiver look with Kevin Stepherson joining Equanimeous St. Brown and Chase Claypool.

Mack was suspended all of the 2016 season because of academic issues.