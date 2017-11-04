        <
          Football fashion: Always bet on black

          Gear up for Week 10 of college football (3:50)

          The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson breaks down some of the unique uniforms and gear being worn by college football teams this week. (3:50)

          9:00 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Wesley Snipes said it best in "Passenger 57."

          "Always bet on black."

          It seems like a college football-wide memo was sent out. This is the week for all-black uniforms. So, programs all over the country are wearing similar uniforms.

          There's Iowa.

          There's Rutgers with the "Dark Knight" combo.

          There's Miami finally debuting the "Miami Nights" combo.

          There's Mizzou.

          And Mississippi State.

          Even Utah went all-black on Friday against UCLA.

          Honoring Pat Tillman

          At Arizona State, saluting the service of military service people takes on a different meaning. Tillman was an All-American at ASU and played on the Sun Devils' 1996 Rose Bowl team.

          He famously left his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and joined the Army Rangers. He was killed in action in 2004.

          The Sun Devils have honored Tillman's legacy in a variety of ways, and Saturday, will add to that with special, desert camouflage-themed uniforms. The gloves feature the "PT 42" monogram and the backs of the helmets show the names of all Arizona State players or coaches who have served in the military.

          Under-the-radar look of the week

          We head to San Marcos, Texas, where it's homecoming for Texas State. The Bobcats will be hosting New Mexico State looking for a second straight win after defeating Coastal Carolina last weekend.

