Alabama freshman quarterback Mac Jones was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Friday and charged with driving under the influence and improper identification by a minor.

Jones has not played this season and is one of three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, including starter Jalen Hurts and backup Tua Tagovailoa.

Jones was a four-star prospect from Jacksonville, Florida, when he signed with Alabama this year.

No. 2 Alabama (6-2) hosts No. 19 LSU (8-0) on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.