The Washington State University Police Department has recommended second-degree felony assault charges against USC reserve defensive lineman Liam Jimmons.

On the field in the aftermath of Washington State's 30-27 win over USC on Sept. 29, Jimmons, on his way to the locker room, knocked over a WSU student. The student suffered a concussion as a result of the alleged assault, according to assistant WSU police chief Steve Hansen, and required two trips to the hospital.

"We looked at all the evidence, and it warranted going to the prosecutors office," Hansen said. "They'll make the ultimate decision on whether to go through with charges."

WSU police reviewed three videos of the incident, including two that were widely circulated on the internet, Hansen said. Police did not speak with Jimmons but were in contact with his attorney.

USC did not have any additional comment beyond what coach Clay Helton said on Oct. 3, when he said they were aware of the situation and that internal discipline had been taken and would remain in house. After the first practice following the game, Jimmons stayed late and was seen doing up-downs.

Jimmons has appeared in five games and registered three tackles this season.