Star Stanford running back Bryce Love will play Saturday against No. 25 Washington State.

Editor's Picks Stanford to start RS freshman Costello at QB Stanford will start redshirt freshman K.J. Costello at quarterback over Keller Chryst for Saturday's game at Washington State, marking the Cardinal's third midseason quarterback switch in the last six years.

The No. 21 Cardinal made the announcement Friday, about 24 hours before the key Pac-12 North game in Pullman, Washington.

Love, a Heisman Trophy contender, has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's slim victory over Oregon State.

The nation's leading rusher had practiced all week.