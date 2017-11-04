        <
        >

          Report: UCLA QB Josh Rosen to miss Utah game with concussion

          8:58 PM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on Twitter

          UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is out for Friday night's game at Utah.

          Rosen left last week's game at Washington with what was believed to be a finger injury, but the Los Angeles Times reported Friday that Rosen also has a concussion and did not travel with the team.

          With the star junior unavailable, redshirt freshman Devon Modster will make his first career start. Modster completed 7 of 12 passes in relief of Rosen at Washington for 77 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. He has attempted 15 passes this season.

          The game is important for each teams' pursuit of bowl eligibility. The Bruins (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) and Utes (1-4, 4-4) both need two wins in their final four games to reach the postseason.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.