UAB and football coach Bill Clark have agreed to an extension that will run through the 2022 season, the school announced Friday night.

The move comes in the midst of a 5-3 start during the program's first season back after it was shut down late in 2014.

Clark, who was in his first year at UAB in 2014, stayed on through the program's closure. His previous deal was set to expire in June 2020.

Clark's compensation will begin at $900,000 and escalate to $1,015,000 over the life of the term, the school said in a statement, making Clark one of the highest paid coaches in Conference USA.

The deal is subject to approval from the University of Alabama Board of Trustees.

Clark, 49, was the head coach at Jacksonville State and spent more than a decade in high school football in Alabama prior to coming to UAB.