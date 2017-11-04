Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell, who suffered an undisclosed injury just a few plays into last week's victory over Penn State, has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Iowa.

Campbell leads a versatile Buckeyes pass-catching corps in receiving yards (410) and has two touchdowns. He also has scored out of the backfield this season.

No. 6 Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) is an 18-point favorite against Iowa (5-3, 2-3), posting an FBS-best 19-1 record in November games since Urban Meyer took over as coach in 2012.

Iowa has held its own against other Big Ten favorites this season, losing to Penn State on the final play of the game, to Michigan State on the road by seven and at Northwestern in overtime.