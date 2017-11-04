A Florida Atlantic spokesperson says coach Lane Kiffin was joking Friday night when he tweeted about a late intentional safety impacting the betting result in the Owls' victory over Marshall.

Florida Atlantic, which closed as a 6.5-point favorite, owned a 30-23 lead with 14 seconds remaining when Kiffin opted to concede a safety rather than risking a blocked punt deep inside the Owls' territory.

Kiffin took to Twitter after the game and, according to the school's spokesperson, joked about the Owls not covering the spread with their 30-25 victory.

Kiffin told reporters after the game that a clock-management miscalculation from the coaching booth on Florida Atlantic's final possession left the Owls with a fourth down on their own 24-yard line with 14 left. Owls punter Ryan Rickel ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and Florida Atlantic bettors went from winners to losers.

Kiffin's mention of rat poison in his tweet was in reference to Alabama coach Nick Saban's past comments about media praise being like "rat poison" to his players' focus.

ESPN has reached out to the NCAA and Conference USA for comment.