Lee Corso explains that Alabama is a great football team and even though they aren't ranked No. 1, they are the best team in college football. (1:21)

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday so, for teams at the top of the rankings, their games matter. But there are resumes and strength of records and common opponents to worry about.

It's a lot to follow and know where your team stands as Saturday progresses. Check back often for updates to how the playoff race is shaping up in Week 10.

Where the rankings stand

ESPN Stats & Info

The games that matter