Dante Pettis takes the punt all the way to the house for a 64-yard return and breaks the all-time FBS punt return touchdown record, with nine in his career. (0:30)

Washington receiver Dante Pettis is the NCAA's new all-time leader in punt return touchdowns.

Pettis' 64-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against Oregon on Saturday was the ninth of his career and broke a tie with Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma) and Wes Welker (Texas Tech). The senior tied the record earlier this season against Fresno State, a game in which he also tied the NCAA mark for consecutive games with a punt return touchdown (three).

It has been a week to remember for the Pettis family. Dante's father, Gary, is the third-base coach for the Houston Astros, who won their first World Series title on Wednesday.