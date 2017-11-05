        <
          Dante Pettis sets NCAA record with 9th career punt return TD

          Washington's Pettis breaks history on punt return TD (0:30)

          Dante Pettis takes the punt all the way to the house for a 64-yard return and breaks the all-time FBS punt return touchdown record, with nine in his career. (0:30)

          11:43 PM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
          Washington receiver Dante Pettis is the NCAA's new all-time leader in punt return touchdowns.

          Pettis' 64-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against Oregon on Saturday was the ninth of his career and broke a tie with Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma) and Wes Welker (Texas Tech). The senior tied the record earlier this season against Fresno State, a game in which he also tied the NCAA mark for consecutive games with a punt return touchdown (three).

          It has been a week to remember for the Pettis family. Dante's father, Gary, is the third-base coach for the Houston Astros, who won their first World Series title on Wednesday.

