TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama starting inside linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton likely will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, coach Nick Saban said following the Crimson Tide's 24-10 win over LSU on Saturday night.

Editor's Picks No. 2 Alabama guts out victory over LSU to remain unbeaten It wasn't the dominating rout that people are used to, but No. 2 Alabama was able to grind out a satisfying victory over No. 19 LSU to remain unbeaten.

Hamilton tore his ACL last season during the SEC Championship Game. The senior from Montgomery, Alabama, missed both rounds of the College Football Playoff and spring practice while recovering from the injury.

Alabama also saw backup linebacker Mack Wilson carted off the field with a foot injury during the win over LSU. Saban said that the sophomore is also likely out for the season.

Star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered apparent hamstring and head injuries during the game but was able to return in a limited capacity.

Alabama believed that it lost outside linebackers Terrell Lewis (elbow) and Christian Miller (biceps) to season-ending injuries in its Week 1 win over Florida State, but Saban left the door open for their return during his radio show earlier this week. Saban said the two could be medically cleared soon, but getting back in playing shape could take "a while" after that.

No. 2 Alabama (9-0) travels to No. 16 Mississippi State (7-2) next Saturday.