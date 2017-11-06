TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama starting inside linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton will miss the rest of the season recovering from knee surgery, Nick Saban said on Monday.

Hamilton injured the knee during Saturday's win over LSU. It was the second season-ending knee injury of his career.

Saban also reported that reserve inside linebacker Mack Wilson will be out 4-6 weeks recovering from a foot injury.

Star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick won't practice Monday but is expected to return to the field as early as Tuesday while he comes back from a hamstring pull, Saban said.

With the pair of inside linebackers out, look for freshman Dylan Moses to have an opportunity to play more meaningful snaps. Veteran Keith Holcombe could figure heavily into the rotation as well.

The linebacker spot has been hit especially hard by injuries at Alabama this season. Outside linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller both suffered potential season-ending injuries Week 1 against Florida State.

There's a possibility that one or both players could return for the stretch run, but neither has been medically cleared to practice yet, Saban said last week.

No. 2 Alabama travels to No. 16 Mississippi State this Saturday. Two weeks later, it will wrap up the regular season at No. 14 Auburn.