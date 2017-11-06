Ninth-ranked Wisconsin will be without key players on offense and defense Saturday at home against Iowa, coach Paul Chryst said Monday.

The Badgers' top receiver, sophomore Quintez Cephus, and sophomore linebacker Chris Orr have been ruled out after suffering injuries last week in a 45-17 victory at Indiana.

Cephus suffered a right leg injury early in the third quarter as he blocked on a running play and right guard Beau Benzschawel rolled into him. Cephus' 501 receiving yards and six touchdowns lead the Badgers, and his 30 catches match tight end Troy Fumagalli for the team lead.

Cephus will see a see doctor early this week, Chryst said.

Orr injured his left leg early in the victory over the Hoosiers. He has recorded 35 tackles, including two sacks, to rank sixth on the team. Orr has started the past eight games for Wisconsin at inside linebacker.

Leading tackler D'Cota Dixon, a junior safety, also left the victory at Indiana with a right leg injury. He is listed as questionable for the meeting with Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are the only remaining team in the conference with fewer than two losses and the last reasonable chance for the Big Ten to send a team to the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive season.

Iowa (6-3, 3-3) is surging after a 55-24 home victory over No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday, the most lopsided victory for the Hawkeyes over Ohio State in program history and the highest point total allowed by an Urban Meyer-coached team.