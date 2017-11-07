Tennessee's recruiting class took a hit on Monday when ESPN 300 offensive lineman Cade Mays announced his decommitment. Mays, the No. 19 ranked prospect in the 2018 class, was the highest ranked commitment for the Vols before decommitting.

"I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken." Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/ANvoIpP1Bf — Cade Mays (@_mayc2) November 7, 2017

Tennessee had the No. 11 ranked recruiting class in the country before Mays' decision, and now have seven ESPN 300 prospects committed to the Vols and head coach Butch Jones.

The 4-5 record for Tennessee this season, and Jones job security has caused concern and naturally has brought in other programs trying to land the No. 3 ranked offensive tackle in this class. He recently took a visit to Georgia and is planning to take a visit to Ohio State among others.

It is unclear if any other prospects plan to follow Mays away from Tennessee, but with the early signing period approaching on December 20, any prospects planning to sign early will need to make a decision in the next two months.