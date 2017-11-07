        <
        >

          19th-ranked offensive lineman Cade Mays decommits from Vols

          11:58 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Big Ten recruiting reporter
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          Tennessee's recruiting class took a hit on Monday when ESPN 300 offensive lineman Cade Mays announced his decommitment. Mays, the No. 19 ranked prospect in the 2018 class, was the highest ranked commitment for the Vols before decommitting.

          Tennessee had the No. 11 ranked recruiting class in the country before Mays' decision, and now have seven ESPN 300 prospects committed to the Vols and head coach Butch Jones.

          The 4-5 record for Tennessee this season, and Jones job security has caused concern and naturally has brought in other programs trying to land the No. 3 ranked offensive tackle in this class. He recently took a visit to Georgia and is planning to take a visit to Ohio State among others.

          It is unclear if any other prospects plan to follow Mays away from Tennessee, but with the early signing period approaching on December 20, any prospects planning to sign early will need to make a decision in the next two months.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.