        <
        >

          Florida State to play ULM Dec. 2 to make up for hurricane game

          1:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State has rescheduled its game against Louisiana-Monroe for Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 but was canceled because of Hurricane Irma.

          When the game was originally canceled, most thought it would not be made up, but the Seminoles (3-5) are off to their worst start since 1976 and might need it for bowl eligibility. Florida State has not missed a bowl game since 1981. Louisiana-Monroe is also 3-5.

          Hurricane Irma not only disrupted the ULM game but also moved the Miami game from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7. The 21 days between games tied for the third-longest break between regular-season games in program history.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.