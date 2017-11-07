Texas will be without one of its best defensive players for the rest of this season.

Starting cornerback Holton Hill will miss the Longhorns' final three games while serving a suspension for violating team rules, coach Tom Herman announced on Tuesday.

Hill's 51 tackles are second on the team, and he has a team-best three defensive touchdowns this season. He also has two interceptions, six pass breakups and a forced fumble this season.

Herman said that Hill, a junior, will be allowed to practice and remain a member of the team but will not be able to participate in games. The Longhorns (4-5) host Kansas on Saturday, travel to West Virginia on Nov. 18 and close out the season at home vs. Texas Tech on Nov. 24.

True freshman Josh Thompson is listed as Hill's backup on the Longhorns' depth chart. He has appeared in six games this season, recording 11 tackles.

The team did not disclose the nature of Hill's violation. He has started all nine of the Longhorns' games thus far this season.