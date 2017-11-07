Iowa safety Brandon Snyder, who recently returned from an ACL tear, will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the same knee ligament.

Snyder will undergo a second surgery, and the team expects him to be ready for the 2018 season. He suffered the initial injury during spring practice in April and underwent surgery. Snyder, who started at free safety as a sophomore in 2016, returned last month for Iowa's game against Illinois and had an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown, but he also reinjured the knee in the Hawkeyes' victory.

Iowa will apply for a medical hardship waiver for Snyder, but coach Kirk Ferentz doesn't expect it to be a approved because Snyder returned to the field this season. The coach defended the decision to bring back Snyder from the first ACL tear.

"There's risk in everything we do," Ferentz said Tuesday. "I had questions months ago about it, what would the layout be, and I learned a lot, I got educated. We have an excellent medical staff here, but those guys don't live in a closet. They talk with people that have a lot of expertise in that area, and people come to us for advice, too. I think everybody was very comfortable, the family, Brandon, us as coaches with what the facts were, what the odds are -- I think we all felt he made the right move coming back. We were very conservative with his return, based on what he had tested and how he had passed through all the protocol."

Snyder recorded 80 tackles and two interceptions in 2016. Jake Gervase, who has started at free safety since Snyder's latest injury, is expected to remain in the role this week at Wisconsin.