NC State coach Dave Doeren said Wednesday he has no regrets over publicly suggesting Clemson should be investigated for having a laptop on its sideline during their game over the weekend.

"Look, I'm not a politically correct guy," Doeren said on the ACC coaches call. "I coach with a lot of passion. Our kids play with it. He does the same thing. At the end of the game, when you lose a game that has conference championship game implications on it, sometimes things are going to be said. I don't think it's a big deal. I'm going to move and I'm sure he will, too. He's got a big game this week."

Editor's Picks Swinney: Laptop talk challenges our integrity Clemson coach Dabo Swinney fired back at NC State coach Dave Doeren for insinuating the Tigers were cheating by having a laptop on the sideline.

After NC State lost 38-31 on Saturday, Doeren said he thought the laptop violated the NCAA's rule against technology on the field. Clemson said a student worker assigned to handle social media was using the laptop, and the ACC found there was no wrongdoing since coaches were not using it.

But Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responded Tuesday during his press conference with a long rant of his own, calling the accusation "a challenge to our integrity" while also saying NC State should be investigated for not providing enough towels for the sideline.

"We had a crisis -- a dire need of towels," Swinney said. "We were trying to get one of them drones to come in and drop some towels on the sideline, and it just didn't work out."

Doeren said he had seen Swinney's remarks.

"I think college football is a lot of fun," Doeren said. "I really do. We don't have a drone but I am going ot send some towels over to Dabo. We're good. It's in the past, looking forward to playing Boston College."

Clemson, meanwhile, hosts Florida State. If Clemson wins, the Tigers would clinch the ACC Atlantic Division and a spot in the ACC championship for the third straight year.

ESPN's David Hale contributed to this report.