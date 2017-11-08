MARYVILLE, Tenn. -- A criminal homicide charge against former Indiana running back Camion Patrick has been dismissed.

Blount County (Tennessee) General Sessions Judge William Brewer dismissed the charge Tuesday after a preliminary hearing.

Patrick, 23, was one of four men facing criminal homicide charges in connection with the July 25 death of Caleb Thomas Radford of Maryville. Police said Radford had "multiple stab wounds."

Isaiah Wright, Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Itiq Tivone Green are still facing criminal homicide charges and will have their cases brought before a grand jury.

Patrick caught six passes for 154 yards and a touchdown for Indiana last season and also had four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. Patrick's history of injuries caused him to end his playing career last summer.