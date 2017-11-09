No. 8 Wisconsin will be without its top receiver for the rest of its run at a potential undefeated season.

Head coach Paul Chryst said earlier this week that sophomore Quintez Cephus would miss Saturday's home game against Iowa. The program's updated injury report Thursday listed Cephus as out for the remainder of the year.

Cephus injured his right leg while blocking on a running play in the third quarter last Saturday at Indiana. He had 501 receiving yards and six scores, both team highs, in the Badgers' first nine games of the year.

Wisconsin lost Jazz Peavy, another starting wide receiver, to injury in early October. Peavy hasn't been ruled out for the year, but he won't play against Iowa. The Badgers list seven players as out for the season, several of them starters.

Wisconsin (9-0) can clinch a Big Ten West Division title with a win over No. 20 Iowa this weekend. The 3:30 p.m. kickoff marks the team's first game against a ranked opponent this season.