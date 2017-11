Kirk Herbstreit looks forward to Week 11's three must-see matchups, all of which have College Football Playoff implications. (1:51)

The top five teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings didn't change.

With two top-10 matchups and five other matchups of ranked teams, Week 11 could bring some clarity to the playoff race.

Here are the games that matter most in the playoff discussion and which games fans should be watching: