Football fashion: Honoring veterans

The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson breaks down some of the patriotic uniforms and gear being worn by college football teams this week. (3:50)

Saturday is Veterans Day and teams around the country are honoring military service members.

Some are using camouflage and flag-themed helmets.

We will be remembering and supporting all of our Veterans this weekend! #PawsUp #USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/phn2PfgOnD — FIUFootballEQ (@FIUFootballEQ) November 9, 2017

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at TCF Bank Stadium. Our helmets - and the names on them - will recognize current @UMNews students and graduates who have served. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/IqpU5aaGzu pic.twitter.com/9q4xV8vWwh — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 9, 2017

It's a privilege to play the game we love ... we salute those who make that possible with a Digi Camo Power T and stripe for Veterans Day. #RTW pic.twitter.com/Y1aNoF46sq — Troy Trojans Football ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) November 9, 2017

Syracuse and Vanderbilt are using their full uniforms to honor the troops. Vanderbilt's will feature insignia on the chest with the crest of each branch of the armed services and the names on the back will be soldiers who have been killed in battle.

DEEP WATER with @Medals_ofHonor on Saturday for #SaluteToSevice. Names on the back will feature fallen soldiers with their military branch patch on the front. pic.twitter.com/RQhtuxsVMP — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 8, 2017

Honored to wear this for all our military & especially this helmet decal for our friends w/ @drum10thmtn 🇺🇲#CuseForTheTroops #ClimbToGlory pic.twitter.com/aeJvOBGAHb — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 9, 2017

Louisville is even saluting with its shoes.

A first look at the cleats the Cards will be wearing on Saturday for Military Appreciation Day. #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/YdAJtKd7ma — LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) November 8, 2017

Under-the-radar look of the week

#CSURams football reveals Colorado Flag themed uniforms for its Nov. 11 home game vs Boise State pic.twitter.com/60js48JL3X — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) September 21, 2017

In May 1911, Colorado adopted its state flag. On Saturday, that flag becomes a uniform when Colorado State debuts its state pride look.