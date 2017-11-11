        <
        >

          Football fashion: Honoring veterans

          play
          Gear up for Week 11 of college football (3:50)

          The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson breaks down some of the patriotic uniforms and gear being worn by college football teams this week. (3:50)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Saturday is Veterans Day and teams around the country are honoring military service members.

          Some are using camouflage and flag-themed helmets.

          Syracuse and Vanderbilt are using their full uniforms to honor the troops. Vanderbilt's will feature insignia on the chest with the crest of each branch of the armed services and the names on the back will be soldiers who have been killed in battle.

          Louisville is even saluting with its shoes.

          Under-the-radar look of the week

          In May 1911, Colorado adopted its state flag. On Saturday, that flag becomes a uniform when Colorado State debuts its state pride look.

