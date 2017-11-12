COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk had strong words of support for coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday.

Following the Aggies' 55-14 win over New Mexico on Saturday night at Kyle Field, Kirk -- the Aggies' best player and a 2016 All-American -- spoke up for Sumlin, whose job status has been the subject of much speculation throughout this season, and particularly the last two weeks following consecutive home losses to Mississippi State and Auburn.

"When it comes to all the speculation about Coach Sumlin and whatnot, you obviously have to block it out, but I'll personally say that there's not another college football coach that I'd rather play for in the whole entire country," Kirk said. "Coach Sumlin has given so many dudes opportunities to come here and make their dreams come true. I know that's what he did for me.

"He's been the same dude since he came in December [2014] and sat in my living room and told my parents how I was going to be treated and what was going to happen. And everything he said has happened. He stayed true to his word. I can't thank him enough for that. To be able to go to war for a guy like that, it makes it that much more special."

All-American wide receiver Christian Kirk has scored six touchdowns off punt returns for Texas A&M during his three-year career. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Kirk, who on Saturday caught four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown -- his sixth such return in his three-year career -- offered his comments about Sumlin after being asked what it meant to help Sumlin obtain his 50th win with the program. The Aggies are 50-25 under Sumlin, who is coaching his sixth season at the school.

There has been some frustration from fans and alumni in recent years after the Aggies had strong starts to the 2014 (5-0), 2015 (5-0) and 2016 (6-0) seasons, only to finish 8-5 after each season. Sumlin's status came under scrutiny immediately this season, after the Aggies failed to hang on to a 34-point second-half lead in a 45-44 season-opening loss at UCLA.

After the Aggies recovered to get to a 5-2 start, they dropped consecutive home games and haven't won on their home field against an SEC West opponent since 2015, a seven-game losing streak.

Kirk wasn't the only player to offer support for Sumlin on Saturday, but he offered the strongest endorsement.

"I know it's hard, him having to hear all the speculation and whatnot, but he still comes to practice smiling," Kirk said. "He's still a player's coach at heart. We just have fun with him all the time. He's the same dude. He's never going to change. Getting him that 50th win is definitely special."