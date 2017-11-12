Kentucky dismantled Vanderbilt 44-21 for their seventh win of the season Saturday night, securing for coach Mark Stoops a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

The win netted Stoops at least $3.95 million in one-time bonus pay and future contract value, as well as a $200,000 increase in one-time bonuses that will continue to grow with each additional victory the Wildcats earn this season.

The seventh win at Vanderbilt is redemptive; the Wildcats missed out on bowl eligibility two years ago in Nashville.

Kentucky is 7-3 on the season for the first time since 2007.

Kentucky (4-3 in the SEC) saw strong play from all sides. The defense sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur five times, and special teams was highlighted by Lynn Bowden's 93-yard kickoff return. Running back Benny Snell became Kentucky's all-time rushing scorer with 28 touchdowns in addition to becoming the first player to exceed 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

"We played efficient on offense, defense and special teams," Stoops said. "Each group contributed to the victory. That makes it very enjoyable as a team."

Kentucky plays at No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 18 and concludes the regular season at home against Louisville on Nov. 25.