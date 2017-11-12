TCU leading rusher Darius Anderson could miss the rest of the season with an injury to his right foot, coach Gary Patterson said after the Horned Frogs' 38-20 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday.

"I don't know if he'll play, probably, the rest of the season," Patterson told reporters.

Anderson, a sophomore, has rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. With him out, the Horned Frogs will lean more on senior Kyle Hicks as well as sophomore Sewo Olonilua.

"Big loss, but like I told (the team), 'Who's the next guy?'" Patterson said. "'If you were the guy complaining because you weren't getting enough carries, well guess what? Now it's your turn. ... so somebody better step up.'"

Despite the loss to the Sooners, TCU still controls its own destiny to the Big 12 championship game. The Horned Frogs travel to Texas Tech next.