Alabama starting left guard Ross Pierschbacher is expected to miss two to four weeks with a high-ankle sprain, a source told ESPN.

Pierschbacher suffered the injury during the first quarter of Saturday's 31-24 win over Mississippi State and was unable to return to the field.

Many offensive linemen have been able to return from a high-ankle sprain quickly, giving hope that Pierschbacher could possibly return to play in the season finale against No. 10 Auburn in two weeks.

Pierschbacher, a fourth-year junior, has been a starter for much of the last three seasons.

J.C. Hassenauer replaced him during the game against Mississippi State.

Alabama hosts Mercer this Saturday.