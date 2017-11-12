        <
        >

          Source: Alabama starter Ross Pierschbacher out 2-4 weeks with ankle sprain

          5:40 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Alabama starting left guard Ross Pierschbacher is expected to miss two to four weeks with a high-ankle sprain, a source told ESPN.

          Pierschbacher suffered the injury during the first quarter of Saturday's 31-24 win over Mississippi State and was unable to return to the field.

          Many offensive linemen have been able to return from a high-ankle sprain quickly, giving hope that Pierschbacher could possibly return to play in the season finale against No. 10 Auburn in two weeks.

          Pierschbacher, a fourth-year junior, has been a starter for much of the last three seasons.

          J.C. Hassenauer replaced him during the game against Mississippi State.

          Alabama hosts Mercer this Saturday.

