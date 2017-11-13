The fallout from Butch Jones' firing at Tennessee includes four decommitments on Sunday.

Under Armour All-America Game wide receiver Alontae Taylor, No. 46 in the Class of 2018, officially decommitted Sunday after Jones was fired. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker was wavering in recent weeks with the uncertainty surrounding Jones' future in Knoxville.

Editor's Picks Tennessee fires coach Jones; Hoke takes over After being blown out on Saturday at Missouri, Tennessee decided to fire fifth-year Volunteers coach Butch Jones. Brady Hoke will serve as interim coach.

Who should Tennessee hire to replace Butch Jones? Now that Butch Jones is out at Tennessee, where do the Vols go from here? Jon Gruden and Chip Kelly will be on every fan's wish list, but is it realistic? We look at the state of the Vols and whom they could go after, and offer our recommendation. 1 Related

Among the schools in contention for Taylor include Georgia, Alabama, Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.

Taylor, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Volunteer State, follows the state's top-ranked prospect, offensive tackle Cade Mays, in backing off his pledge. Mays decommitted Nov. 7.

The Volunteers' one-time top-10-ranked class suffered two more defections on Sunday in addition to Taylor. Receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis out of southwest Florida, defensive back Tanner Ingle and junior college defensive end verbal Dorian Gerald also announced decommitments.

Gerald, who played high school football within miles of the University of South Carolina, is considering the Gamecocks, Louisville, and Auburn, with visits scheduled to South Carolina next weekend and Louisville in December.

It was the decommitment of Ingle, however, that created the majority of reaction from fans due to Ingle's conversation with Jones from earlier in the day.

"He said he didn't really expect that to happen, but it did, so he told me to find a place to go, quickly ... and that if he gets anything, he will contact me," Ingle told the Orlando Sentinel.

Tennessee now has 15 commitments in the 2018 class, including six ESPN 300 pledges.