LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who has been looked at as a possible high NFL draft pick next year, injured his right shoulder during the Cowboys' 28-14 win over Air Force on Saturday.

Coach Craig Bohl says it's too early to say whether Allen will miss this weekend's game against Fresno State.

Bohl described the injury as involving "soft tissue." He says Allen is receiving treatment and described his status as day-to-day.

Allen injured his throwing shoulder and left the game after Wyoming's first offensive series of the second half. Backup Nick Smith finished the game.

Allen has thrown for 1,658 yards this season with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has rushed 84 times for 207 yards and five touchdowns.