Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley has been indefinitely suspended following his arrest early Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and careless driving.

Kelley, a redshirt freshman who played in Arkansas' loss Saturday at LSU, will be prohibited from all team activities this week and won't play in the game against Mississippi State. Coach Bret Bielema said Monday he will re-evaluate Kelley's situation after the Mississippi State game.

Kelley was arrested at 4:19 a.m. CT Sunday, booked at 8:47 a.m. and released around noon. He attended Arkansas meetings later that day, as Bielema wanted him to face his teammates.

"He has to understand that not only to be an Arkansas Razorback, but to be a quarterback, starting games here is a very big deal," Bielema said Monday. "Social media and everything else around, he's going to be held to a higher standard. ... He's going to have to do a lot of growing up in a short amount of time."

Bielema added that Kelley is "very disappointed" in his actions and that Kelley and his parents agreed to the discipline.

Kelley has a court hearing Wednesday. He started four games earlier this season in place of the injured Austin Allen, who will start against Mississippi State. Ty Storey will serve as Allen's backup.