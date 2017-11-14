Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee has been expelled from the school after twice punching an assistant coach during Saturday's home game against Southeast Missouri.

TSU strength coach T.J. Greenstone, whose job during games is to keep players away from the sideline to avoid penalties, was hit twice in the head by Lee and then fell to the ground.

Lee, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound part-time starter, was kicked off the team by coach Rod Reed and then expelled, TSU athletic director Teresa Phillips told The Tennessean.

Greenstone is a former Vanderbilt player who has been with Tennessee State since 2014 and oversees all of the school's athletic programs.

Lee did not play Saturday but had played in 16 games over the past two seasons.