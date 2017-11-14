TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill has an undisclosed injury and is among several players listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Texas Tech.

Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson on Tuesday listed Hill, LB Travin Howard, LB Montrel Wilson and safety Niko Small as questionable this week. Patterson also confirmed Darius Anderson, the team's leading rusher with 768 yards, is out for the season after suffering a leg injury in last week's loss at Oklahoma.

Patterson didn't specify Hill's injury, but he said freshman Shawn Robinson is ready to start if needed. Robinson has appeared in five games, completing 7 of 10 passes for 99 yards with two touchdowns.

"He's played in state championships in Texas ... 50,000 people," Patterson said at his weekly news conference. "If he has to play, he'll be fine."

Howard is TCU's leading tackler (81) and ranks second on the team with seven tackles for loss. Small and Wilson have combined for 66 tackles.

Anderson emerged when starter Kyle Hicks went down with injury, but Hicks is healthy and will start at Texas Tech.