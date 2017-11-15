GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Representatives of a former North Carolina football player's estate are suing the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA, saying they ignored the dangers of concussions and it led to his death.

Sandra LaMountain and Noah Hoffman brought the 39-page lawsuit on behalf of Ryan Hoffman's estate and filed it Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Greensboro.

They allege negligence, breach of express contract and unjust enrichment. They argue that both groups failed to protect and promote the safety and well-being of the players, and breached a contract with the players by failing to properly educate and warn them of the long-term risks of concussions.

They request class-action status and a jury trial, and seek damages that include past, present and future medical expenses, lost future earnings and other out-of-pocket expenses.

Hoffman, a former standout offensive lineman who last played for North Carolina in 1997, rode his bike into oncoming traffic on a poorly lighted road in Haines City, Florida, in November 2015. He was hit by a car, head on, and died on the way to the hospital.

Researchers at Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation notified Hoffman's family in March 2016 that an analysis of his brain showed evidence of CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- the degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by repeated hits to the head.

Spokeswomen for the ACC and NCAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.