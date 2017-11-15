The Washington Huskies have suspended senior linebacker Azeem Victor indefinitely after his arrest on suspicion of DUI early Sunday morning.

"We take these matters very seriously, and have suspended Azeem from our team indefinitely as we continue to gather details about this incident," coach Chris Petersen said in a statement.

King County Jail records show Victor was booked at 4:16 a.m. and released six hours later. Victor had two tackles, including a sack, in the Huskies' 30-22 loss at Stanford on Friday night.

It's the second time Victor, a preseason ESPN.com All-American, has been suspended this season. He also missed the season opener against Rutgers for an undisclosed reason.

Victor made 67 tackles last year in 10 games before suffering a broken leg that sidelined him for the final four games. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, but has not played at the same level this season.

Victor lost his starting job to Ben Burr-Kirven and has played at defensive end. Victor has 30 tackles and two sacks on the year.